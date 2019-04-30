US film director John Singleton dead at age 51

Singleton was a native of South Central Los Angeles, the community that was the setting for 'Boyz n the Hood', a drama about friendship amid the peril of gang violence.

LOS ANGELES - John Singleton, who made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film Boyz n the Hood about young men struggling in a gang-ridden Los Angeles neighborhood, died on Monday at the age of 51, his family said, days after he suffered a stroke.

“We are sad to relay that John Singleton has died,” the family said in a statement. “John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends.”

Earlier on Monday, the family said it had made the “agonising decision” to withdraw life support from Singleton, who was being cared for at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles since having a stroke on 17 April.

Singleton was a native of South Central Los Angeles, the community that was the setting for Boyz n the Hood, a drama about friendship amid the peril of gang violence.

He became the first African-American and the youngest person to be nominated for an Academy award for best director, at age 24, for the movie, which he also wrote.

Singleton later directed films such as action film 2 Fast 2 Furious and historical drama Rosewood. He also directed episodes of TV shows including Empire and Billions.

Mourning the loss of a collaborator & True Friend John Singleton. He blazed the trail for many young film makers, always remaining true to who he was & where he came from!!! RIP Brother. Gone Way Too Soon! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) April 29, 2019

I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. ..Us at Cannes ‘90 pic.twitter.com/CaRKjZtjgB — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 29, 2019

Not only did John make movies for us and our culture, he made one of the most iconic videos ever! It showed the world what Egyptians really looked like! Again I say, THANK YOU! May God bless the soul of John Singleton. pic.twitter.com/RAEm61vw0a — COMMON (@common) April 29, 2019

I want to say Thank You to John Singleton for bringing us movies that depict our lives and make us feel something. He was unapologetic for his vision in Hollywood and was willing to speak up. We lost you too damn early. I pray that your family finds peace.

Well Done! pic.twitter.com/ROxFu6Rpo4 — Sinbad (@sinbadbad) April 30, 2019

Most recently, Singleton was the co-creator and executive producer of FX network TV series Snowfall about the start of the cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles.

His family said Singleton was “a prolific, ground-breaking director who changed the game and opened doors in Hollywood, a world that was just a few miles away, yet worlds away, from the neighborhood in which he grew up.”

He also “loved nothing more than giving opportunities to new talent” including Tupac Shakur, Regina King, Ice Cube and Taraji P. Henson, the family said.

Hollywood celebrities paid tribute to Singleton on Monday.

“John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything,” filmmaker Jordan Peele wrote on Twitter.