The less said the better for abducted Shiraaz Mohamed - Sisulu

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she wouldn't discuss South African government policy on negotiating ransoms because that could jeopardise the lives of hostages.

PRETORIA - Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu won’t be drawn on what’s being done to negotiate the release of South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed, who was abducted in Syria two years ago.

Video footage of Shiraaz pleading with the South African government to secure his release has been handed to the humanitarian rescue group Gift of the Givers.

Sisulu said the less said the better for the lives of the abductee and the success of those undertaking negotiations.

She said she wouldn't discuss South African government policy on negotiating ransoms because that too could jeopardise the lives of hostages.

The Gift of the Givers verified the authenticity of a video of Mohamed in Syria.

The video, which is being used to serve as a proof life, shows Mohamed pleading for help from the Presidency, friends and family as well as from the humanitarian aid organisation itself.

He can also be heard saying bombs in the area are being dropped closer to the compound where he is being held captive.

Mohamed's family said they were hopeful about his safe release.

Journalist Shirley Brijial, his former wife, said the family would do everything they can to get him home alive.

Additional information by Ahmed Kajee.