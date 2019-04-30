Stellenbosch University apologises for study on coloured women
The study found that low education levels and unhealthy lifestyle behaviours were a contributing factor to low cognitive functioning.
JOHANNESBURG - Stellenbosch University has apologised after publishing a research article which found that coloured women have an increased risk of low cognitive functioning, something influenced by their level of education.
The article titled Age- and education-related effects on cognitive functioning in Coloured South African women was published in an international scientific magazine.
The institution has also apologised for the pain and trauma that may have been caused by the publishing of the article.
Researchers assessed a group of 60 multiracial women between 18 and 64 years from different educational backgrounds using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment.
The study found that low education levels and unhealthy lifestyle behaviours were a contributing factor to low cognitive functioning.
On Sunday, the African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) and the party’s Young Women’s Desk said they were dismayed at the release of a report suggesting coloured South African women have an increased risk of low cognitive function.
ANCWL’s Lumka Tamboer said this type of research hindered progress in society.
At the same time, a petition has been launched following the release of a report.
LISTEN: Petition launched over ‘racist’ report on coloured South African women
Additional information by Jarita Kassen.
