Shiraaz Mohamed’s family hopeful of safe return from captivity

JOHANNESBURG - The family of abducted South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed say they are hopeful of his safe release.

Mohamed was captured two years ago in Syria while travelling with humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers on a relief mission.

Renewed hope for Mohamed comes after a video was sent to the group which shows him begging for help.

Journalist Shirley Brijial, his former wife, said the family will do everything they can to get him home alive.

“We’ve received correspondence in the past but here’s a video and it puts the reality of the situation on a whole different situation. It was terrifying to see Shiraaz in that state. He needs to come home now. We need all the help we can get to bring him back.”

