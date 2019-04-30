Samsung denies new Galaxy phone burnt from malfunctioning
The electronics giant has touted its new Galaxy phones as the world's first available smartphones with built-in 5G communications.
SEOUL – Samsung on Tuesday stood by its new Galaxy S10 5G model after a South Korean smartphone owner posted pictures online of a charred handset claiming it had mysteriously "burnt".
The tech giant, which three years ago was forced into an expensive and embarrassing global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 devices over exploding batteries, told AFP an "external impact" had caused the damage, rather than an internal glitch.
But the smartphone user, who asked to be identified by his surname Lee, claimed his Galaxy S10 5G phone had burnt "without reasons".
"My phone was on the table when it started smelling burnt and smoke soon engulfed the phone," Lee told AFP, adding: "I had to drop it to the ground when I touched it because it was so hot."
He said he hadn't done anything to the phone, which was left beyond repair since "everything inside was burnt".
Samsung refused to reimburse for the $1,200 phone, Lee added.
The electronics giant has touted its new Galaxy phones as the world's first available smartphones with built-in 5G communications.
The model was released on 5 April as South Korea aims to take the lead in new technologies that experts say will transform the way of lives for millions of people.
The claim came after the South Korean firm posted a 56.9% drop in net profits year-on-year Tuesday amid a weakening chip market and rising competition.
Samsung last week delayed the release of its $2,000 foldable phone - Galaxy Fold - over screen problems, saying it "needs further improvements".
The 2016 recall cost Samsung Electronics - the world's biggest smartphone and memory chip maker - billions of dollars and shattered its global image.
More in Business
-
South African Airways says reaches debt roll over deal
-
Rand weakens on China manufacturing slip
-
Economists warn of ripple effect related to fuel price hike
-
Samsung Electronics counts on better 2nd half after first-quarter profit drops
-
How the cost to fill up a car has changed over a year
-
Your vote could impact fuel prices, says economist
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.