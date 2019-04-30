View all in Latest
Go

SADC election observers shouldn’t fear xenophobic attacks - Sisulu

Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji heads the 48-member SADC team being deployed throughout all nine provinces to ensure that the general election is free and fair.

FILE: Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
FILE: Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: @SAgovnews/Twitter.
21 minutes ago

PRETORIA - International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has assured her Zambian counterpart that regional election observers have no reason to fear xenophobic attacks.

Zambian Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji heads the 48-member SADC team being deployed throughout all nine provinces of South Africa to ensure that the general election on 8 May is free and fair.

Malanji met with Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday to get assurance about the safety of the SADC election observation team in South Africa.

Sisulu assured Malanji he need not have any fear of xenophobic attacks.

Briefing the media on Monday, the Zambian minister expressed misgivings about Malawians being attacked in Durban in March.

Sisulu said observers should immediately report any incidents of criminality they see or experience.

