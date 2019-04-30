Rand weakens on China manufacturing slip

-
-
Rand weakens on China manufacturing slipBusiness
-
Economists warn of ripple effect related to fuel price hikeBusiness
-
Samsung Electronics counts on better 2nd half after first-quarter profit dropsBusiness
-
How the cost to fill up a car has changed over a yearBusiness
-
Your vote could impact fuel prices, says economistBusiness
-
Are insurers averse to offering cannabis users life cover?Business
-
Keen sense of smell linked to longer lifeLifestyle
-
‘A dream come true’: Sports Illustrated features first model in burkini & hijabLifestyle
-
US film director John Singleton dead at age 51Lifestyle
-
Pope urges hairdressers to cut gossip, practice profession in 'Christian style'Lifestyle
-
Maisie Williams feared fans would hate 'Game of Thrones' twistLifestyle
-
Charlize Theron says she 'owes her mom a lot' for acting careerLifestyle
-
'Star Wars' Darth Vader costume could go for $2m at auctionLifestyle
-
'Tolkien' looks at early years of 'Lord of the Rings' writerLifestyle
-
Chris Hemsworth compares Hollywood Walk of Fame tribute to childhood memoryLifestyle
-
Stones says Man City experience key in Premier League raceSport
-
Medal citizen: Caster Semenya’s sporting successSport
-
Australia's Warner sees run-packed World CupSport
-
Semenya decision to be announced by CAS on WednesdaySport
-
Liverpool's flying full-backs ready for Barca testSport
-
Tau nominated for Player of the Year award in BelgiumSport
-
Low turnout for Tshwane shutdown marchLocal
-
Volatility keeps Dirco quiet on Shiraaz Mohamed survival videoLocal
-
Luthuli clan: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
-
'They forgot about us': Sharpeville almost 60 years laterLocal
-
Abducted SA journalist pleads for help in survival videoWorld
-
Mashatile: 'A vote for the ANC is a vote for growth'Local
-
DA Northern Cape: We want to revitalise and restore what ANC brokeLocal
-
ANC, DA & EFF hit the campaign trail on Freedom DayLocal
-
La Grange: 'It's strange how I've moved politically over the last 24 years'Local
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
Rand weakens on China manufacturing slip
The rand has see-sawed in a narrow range, with little momentum in either direction, as investors wait for a US Fed policy meeting on Wednesday which is expected to keep lending rates unchanged.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened on Tuesday as an unexpected slowdown in Chinese factory activity dented demand for risk assets, with investors increasingly cautious before local trade and budget data.
At 0640 GMT the rand was 0.1% weaker at R14.3550 per dollar from an overnight close of R14.3400.
The rand has see-sawed in a narrow range, with little momentum in either direction, as investors wait for a US Fed policy meeting on Wednesday which is expected to keep lending rates unchanged.
Locally, a Reuters poll of analysts forecast that March trade data, due at 1200 GMT, would show a R4.8 billion surplus. The Treasury is also due to publish monthly budget figures.
Traders expect liquidity to be tight with local markets closed for the Worker’s Day holiday before picking up in the run-up to national elections on 8 May.
Bonds also weakened, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year paper up 1 basis point to 8.545%.
