Political parties accused of ignoring women, children ahead of elections

NGO Philisa Abafazi Bethu also criticised the African Christian Democratic Party for calling for the reintroduction of corporal punishment in schools.

CAPE TOWN – A Western Cape NGO says the plight of women and children has not received enough attention from political parties campaigning for votes in the 8 May election given the high rate of attacks against and murders of women and children in the province.

The 2017/18 national crime stats showed the Western Cape had the highest number of reported child murders for that period, with a total of 279.

“As a woman leader, I cannot cast my vote for any of the big political parties because violence against women and children hasn’t been one big topic other than the overwhelming emphasis on gang violence or whether we should have provincial police or not,” said the director of Philisa Abafazi Bethu, Lucinda Evans.

She suggested women may need to mobilise and start their own political party to stand up for the rights and safety of women and children.

“Women pioneers have marched for our freedom. We are not free and our children are not free.”

She criticised the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) for calling for the reintroduction of corporal punishment in schools.

ACDP Western Cape leader Ferlon Christians was campaigning in Lavender Hill two weeks ago when he told crowds that corporal punishment in schools would be reintroduced should he be elected to the highest office in the Western Cape.

Christians told supporters pupils needed to be disciplined by way of moderate spanking. He said there were enough laws when it came to the protection of children, but he believed there was a need for discipline.

In 1996, laws were passed banning the use of corporal punishment in schools.

Evans said she was furious after hearing this statement from Christians.

“If the ACDP is elected to be the ruling party in the Western Cape, I’m going to take the leader of the party to the Constitutional Court because it is legal for somebody to say corporal punishment, which was abolished years ago in schools, should return. We already have too much violence in schools,” she said.