Police seek public’s help in locating 2 men in sexual assault cases

The investigations are related to rape in Bellville in March and attempted rape in Ocean View.

Cape Town police are searching for James Prinsloo in connection with a sexual assault case. Picture: SAPS.
Cape Town police are searching for James Prinsloo in connection with a sexual assault case. Picture: SAPS.
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police are appealing to the public to help track down two men wanted in connection with separate sexual assault cases.

The investigations are related to a rape in Bellville in March and an attempted rape in Ocean View.

Muizenberg police want help finding James Prinsloo who is wanted in connection with the attempted rape of three minors in the Ocean View area.

Prinsloo was last seen in Ocean View in February.

It’s alleged he’s originally from Pretoria and police say it’s possible that he could have returned to Gauteng.

Delft police are searching for Henry Knoll who is wanted in connection with the rape of a young woman in Bellville South earlier in April.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

