Nedbank Cup final tickets sold out
The final will be staged at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban after the PSL confirmed in March that the preferred venue was ‘unavailable’.
JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League (PSL) says the tickets for the Nedbank Cup final between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy were sold out in less than a day.
Ticket sales opened on Monday morning across various outlets throughout the country and although there were technical issues due to high demand for the season-ending Cup finale, all available tickets were snapped up within 18 hours of their release.
The final will be staged at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban after the PSL confirmed in March that the preferred venue for the final, the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, was “unavailable due to unforeseen circumstances”.
It will be a proverbial “David and Goliath” clash, which will see the Glamour Boys attempt to win their first piece of silverware since 2015 and the Rockets will also try to etch their names into South African football folklore and win a top-flight cup as a National First Division side.
Chiefs got past a plucky Chippa United side with a 4-2 win at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth in the semifinals, while TS Galaxy had to come from a goal down to beat Golden Arrows 3-1, thanks to a Zakhele Lephasa brace in extra time at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban.
The final will be on Saturday, 18 May.
