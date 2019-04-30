North Korea warns of ‘undesired’ outcome if no change in US nuclear stance
Kim Jong Un has set a year-end deadline for the US to show more flexibility after his second summit with President Donald Trump failed to produce a deal to end a nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.
SEOUL - North Korea’s vice foreign minister said on Tuesday the United States will face “undesired consequences” if it fails to present a new position in denuclearisation talks by the end of the year, state media reported.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has set a year-end deadline for the United States to show more flexibility after his second summit with US President Donald Trump failed to produce a deal to end Pyongyang’s nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.
But Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have brushed aside the deadline, calling for Kim to take action on his pledge to denuclearise after years of pursuing nuclear and rocket programmes in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.
North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui singled out Pompeo’s interview last week with CBS in which he said the United States may have to “change paths” if the negotiations break down.
“Changing paths is not a privilege that only the United States has, but it could be our own choice if we make up our mind,” Choe said, according to the official KCNA news agency.
“If the United States fails to re-establish its position within the timeline we gave, it will see truly undesired consequences.
“We know the path we will take, but we’re just hesitating to choose as we have set the deadline for the United States,” Choe said.
The North had been seeking a deal to ease sanctions in exchange for dismantling some of its nuclear facilities, but Trump called for a “big deal” in which sanctions would be lifted if Pyongyang handed over all its nuclear weapons to the United States.
Choe’s remarks continue the North’s attack on Trump’s point person on the nuclear negotiations, after another foreign ministry official rejected Pompeo as a counterpart, demanding a switch to someone “more careful and mature”.
Popular in World
-
Trump sues banks in bid to block Congress subpoenas
-
End of an era as Japan's emperor abdicates
-
Cambridge University investigates its links to slavery
-
Image believed to be of Sala's body appears online
-
Volatility keeps Dirco quiet on Shiraaz Mohamed survival video
-
Anti-Jewish hate consuming Europe and America, says French Nazi hunter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.