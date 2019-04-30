Municipality warns against infrastructure tampering after man electrocuted

This is after a second person has died after being electrocuted in Thembalethu while illegally tampering with municipal electrical infrastructure over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The George Municipality has urged communities to be alert to the basics of safe electricity usage and the risks associated with electricity theft, meter tampering, bypassing and illegal connections.

This is after a second person has died after being electrocuted in Thembalethu while illegally tampering with municipal electrical infrastructure over the weekend.

The man was electrocuted and died in hospital.



This is the second victim of electrocution in the past 12 months.

George municipality’s Chantel Edwards-Klose said: “At the Zone Eight incident, it appeared the deceased had tampered with the high voltage fuse links protecting the transformer.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)