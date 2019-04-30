Mashaba says City of Joburg provided over 6,000 RDP homes in 2 years

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba claims the multi-party government between the DA and EFF inherited a housing backlog of over a billion rand from the ANC-led administration.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says the city has provided over 6,000 RDP homes over the past two years.

Mashaba delivered his third state of the city address at the Johannesburg council chambers earlier on Tuesday.

He claimed the multiparty government between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) inherited a housing backlog of over a R1 billion from the previous African National Congress-led (ANC) administration.

Mashaba said the City of Johannesburg planned to deliver about 4,000 sites and serviced stands before the end of the 2019 financial year.

“To date, the multi-party government has handed out 6,659 title deeds since coming into office. This has ensured that thousands of Johannesburg residents experience the joy of home ownership.”

