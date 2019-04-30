Mashaba ‘negotiating’ private electricity deal for City of Joburg

Herman Mashaba says the City of Johannesburg is working to strike a deal with the Kelvin power station, which is an independent power producer.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he’s in the process of negotiating a private electricity bill that will ensure the city never experiences power outages again due to problems at Eskom.

Mashaba said the City of Johannesburg was working to strike a deal with Kelvin power station - an independent power producer.

He said the power station had been contracted to the city during previous rounds of load shedding, but the deal was withdrawn by Eskom when he took office.

The Johannesburg mayor said if the city were to restart the agreement with the independent power producer, load shedding would be a thing of the past.

“If this is achieved the city will have a licence to procure 600 megawatts from Kelvin, which has the ability to prevent all load shedding up to and including stage 6.

"Can you imagine, as a city, being able to tell our residents and businesses that load shedding will never be experienced in Johannesburg again?”

