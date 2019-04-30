View all in Latest
Mashaba expected to highlight achievements in State of the City Address

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is expected to highlight his achievements during his tenure under a coalition government and how he'll deal with poor service delivery.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba during a media briefing on 9 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba during a media briefing on 9 April 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
22 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba is expected to deliver his third State of the City Address on Tuesday morning.

Mashaba is expected to highlight his achievements during his tenure under a coalition government.

He's also expected to spell out how he'll deal with poor service delivery, especially in townships such as Alexandra, where tensions have been simmering since protests broke out earlier this month.

The mayor's spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka said: “The mayor will look at some of the more pressing challenges, such as the infrastructure backlog and how we’re addressing that. He will also touch on how we’ve improved service delivery.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

