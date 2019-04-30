Letsatsi-Duba: Magashule must report phone tap claims to authorities
State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba said that her office had no records of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s complaints that state security apparatus were being used to target him.
JOHANNESBURG – State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba has told 702 that if African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule is serious about his claims that he’s being spied on, he must report them to her office and to law enforcement agencies.
The ANC has made a similar call to Magashule after he claimed that his phone and that of his deputy Jessie Duarte were being tapped.
At the weekend, he claimed that state resources were being used to target several ANC leaders, including himself.
Letsatsi-Duba said that her office had no records of Magashule’s complaints that state security apparatus were being used to target him.
“If indeed it is true, it is concerning to us and we’d advise him to go and lay a complaint to the relevant structures and then we’ll take it from there.”
She said that the claims Magashule made are serious and, therefore, deserve to be looked at.
But she said that will start with the ANC leader actually laying a complaint.
The ANC also called on Magashule to raise the issue internally and with law enforcement agencies instead of speaking about it publicly during campaigning.
