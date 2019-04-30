KZN govt sets up dedicated help desk for flood victims

-
BLSA urges Ramaphosa to deal with rising populism in ANCPolitics
-
ANC: Party can deal with spying claims internallyPolitics
-
3 fishermen survive icy waters after boat capsizes near Cape PointLocal
-
The Khomani San: A community forgotten by governmentLocal
-
KZN govt sets up dedicated help desk for flood victimsLocal
-
Economists warn of ripple effect related to fuel price hikeBusiness
-
ANC: Party can deal with spying claims internallyPolitics
-
3 fishermen survive icy waters after boat capsizes near Cape PointLocal
-
The Khomani San: A community forgotten by governmentLocal
-
KZN govt sets up dedicated help desk for flood victimsLocal
-
Economists warn of ripple effect related to fuel price hikeBusiness
-
Mashaba expected to highlight achievements in State of the City AddressLocal
Popular Topics
-
ANC: Party can deal with spying claims internallyPolitics
-
The Khomani San: A community forgotten by governmentLocal
-
FF+ seeking legal advice in bid to disqualify BLF from electionsPolitics
-
25 years on: The forgotten Khomani San BushmenLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
BLF welcomes court ruling allowing it to contest electionsPolitics
-
It’s still not too late to change our candidate lists – ANCPolitics
-
Residents of flood-hit Port St Johns to get temporary IDs ahead of electionsElections
-
IEC ordered to gazette BLF’s registration as a political partyPolitics
-
ANC: Party can deal with spying claims internallyPolitics
-
FF+ seeking legal advice in bid to disqualify BLF from electionsPolitics
-
Letsatsi-Duba: Magashule must report phone tap claims to authoritiesPolitics
-
BLF welcomes court ruling allowing it to contest electionsPolitics
-
It’s still not too late to change our candidate lists – ANCPolitics
-
Residents of flood-hit Port St Johns to get temporary IDs ahead of electionsElections
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: On Freedom Day, whose democracy is it anyway?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Freedom Day in SA – a reminder of unfinished businessOpinion
-
STUDY: Privilege and entitlement and cognitive functioning in white S AfricansOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The triple challenge of Freedom Day this yearOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The political chess game: To pardon a king or not?Opinion
-
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Samsung Electronics counts on better 2nd half after first-quarter profit dropsBusiness
-
How the cost to fill up a car has changed over a yearBusiness
-
Your vote could impact fuel prices, says economistBusiness
-
Are insurers averse to offering cannabis users life cover?Business
-
Rand firmer as dollar buyers tread water ahead of Fed commentsBusiness
-
FAA considered grounding some Boeing 737 Max planes last year: sourceWorld
Popular Topics
-
US film director John Singleton dead at age 51Lifestyle
-
Pope urges hairdressers to cut gossip, practice profession in 'Christian style'Lifestyle
-
Maisie Williams feared fans would hate 'Game of Thrones' twistLifestyle
-
Charlize Theron says she 'owes her mom a lot' for acting careerLifestyle
-
'Star Wars' Darth Vader costume could go for $2m at auctionLifestyle
-
'Tolkien' looks at early years of 'Lord of the Rings' writerLifestyle
-
Chris Hemsworth compares Hollywood Walk of Fame tribute to childhood memoryLifestyle
-
Kim Kardashian West throws chill baby showerLifestyle
-
World turns out for record 'Avengers: Endgame' movie debutLifestyle
-
Liverpool's flying full-backs ready for Barca testSport
-
Tau nominated for Player of the Year award in BelgiumSport
-
Nedbank Cup final tickets selling fastSport
-
Ajax fear no-one as they hunt unlikely European glory -- OnanaSport
-
Sundowns escape points deduction, fined for illegally fielding ArendseSport
-
Raheem Sterling named player of the season by football writersSport
-
Low turnout for Tshwane shutdown marchLocal
-
Volatility keeps Dirco quiet on Shiraaz Mohamed survival videoLocal
-
Luthuli clan: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
-
'They forgot about us': Sharpeville almost 60 years laterLocal
-
Abducted SA journalist pleads for help in survival videoWorld
-
Mashatile: 'A vote for the ANC is a vote for growth'Local
-
DA Northern Cape: We want to revitalise and restore what ANC brokeLocal
-
ANC, DA & EFF hit the campaign trail on Freedom DayLocal
-
La Grange: 'It's strange how I've moved politically over the last 24 years'Local
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
- Tue
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 7°C
KZN govt sets up dedicated help desk for flood victims
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu said that Home Affairs also committed to issuing IDs and other relevant documents to the flood victims.
JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu said that the government has set up a dedicated help desk to assist the bereaved families of the Easter weekend floods.
The disaster claimed the lives of at least 70 people and left hundreds displaced in Durban and its surrounds.
Mchunu said the flood damage was estimated at R1.1 billion, with the eThekwini Municipality being the hardest hit.
The province has declared a day of prayer and mourning on Thursday for those who lost their lives.
Mchunu said that Home Affairs also committed to issuing IDs and other relevant documents to the flood victims.
“Strict scrutiny will occur to avoid any possible fraudulent activities. Sassa and the Department of Education are also supporting the victims, including by ensuring that children get the uniforms to go to school.”
Popular in Local
-
Mxolisi Zondo slams impropriety allegations as 'utter nonsense'3 hours ago
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For You3 hours ago
-
FF+ seeking legal advice in bid to disqualify BLF from elections2 hours ago
-
Cele 'sets record straight' on police resourcing in Western Cape3 hours ago
-
Magashule 'irresponsible' for raising phone tap claims publicly - ANC16 hours ago
-
Banning apartheid flag would be unlawful - AfriForum13 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.