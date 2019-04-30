View all in Latest
KZN govt sets up dedicated help desk for flood victims

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu said that Home Affairs also committed to issuing IDs and other relevant documents to the flood victims.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu updates media on his health after collapsing during his State of the Province Address in Pietermaritzburg on 27 February. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter.
KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu updates media on his health after collapsing during his State of the Province Address in Pietermaritzburg on 27 February. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu said that the government has set up a dedicated help desk to assist the bereaved families of the Easter weekend floods.

The disaster claimed the lives of at least 70 people and left hundreds displaced in Durban and its surrounds.

Mchunu said the flood damage was estimated at R1.1 billion, with the eThekwini Municipality being the hardest hit.

The province has declared a day of prayer and mourning on Thursday for those who lost their lives.

Mchunu said that Home Affairs also committed to issuing IDs and other relevant documents to the flood victims.

“Strict scrutiny will occur to avoid any possible fraudulent activities. Sassa and the Department of Education are also supporting the victims, including by ensuring that children get the uniforms to go to school.”

