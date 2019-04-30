KZN govt says unable to cope with impact of damage caused by floods
KZN has approached national government requesting that it declares the situation in the province a national disaster.
JOHANNESBURG – The KwaZulu-Natal government said that it was unable to cope with the impact of the damage caused by deadly floods in the province on Easter weekend.
KZN has approached national government requesting that it declares the situation in the province a national disaster.
Schools, hospitals, police stations are among the many places that were destroyed in the floods, with the government saying the damage amounts to R1.1 billion.
Seventy people died when heavy rains ravaged KwaZulu-Natal, leaving many injured and thousands without houses.
The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Government Department said the national disaster classification will go a long way in supporting the province to receive essential resources.
Department spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said that the damage was severe.
“We’ve incurred damages in hospitals, in schools, road infrastructure, housing suffered damages in a number of areas that cut across the various departments.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the province last week and committed that National Treasury would release emergency funds to assist the province.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu has announced a day of mourning and prayer for those died who on Thursday.
