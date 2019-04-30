KZN floods: Ramaphosa declares week of mourning

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
Go

KZN floods: Ramaphosa declares week of mourning

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu had also declared Thursday, 2 May, a provincial day of mourning.

FILE: A man tries to salvage some of his furniture at an informal settlement of BottleBrush, south of Durban, after torrential rains and flash floods destroyed his home on 23 April 2019. Picture: AFP
FILE: A man tries to salvage some of his furniture at an informal settlement of BottleBrush, south of Durban, after torrential rains and flash floods destroyed his home on 23 April 2019. Picture: AFP
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a week of mourning for the victims of the recent Durban floods.

Ramaphosa “instructed that the National Flag fly at half-mast at every station in the country from 1 to 7 May 2019 as a mark of respect and in observance of seven days of national mourning”, read statement from the Presidency.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa, who visited the province last week following the devastation and promised aid, welcomed the material and social support that had been offered to flood victims by various sectors of society.

“The president has expressed the profound appreciation of the government and people of South Africa for the messages of support received from governments around the world in relation to the recent floods,” read the statement.

On Monday KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu declared Thursday, 2 May, a provincial day of mourning.
Mchunu said the damage caused by the Easter weekend floods was estimated at R1.1 billion.

Seventy people have been confirmed dead and hundreds more have been left displaced.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA