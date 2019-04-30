KZN floods: Ramaphosa declares week of mourning

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu had also declared Thursday, 2 May, a provincial day of mourning.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a week of mourning for the victims of the recent Durban floods.

Ramaphosa “instructed that the National Flag fly at half-mast at every station in the country from 1 to 7 May 2019 as a mark of respect and in observance of seven days of national mourning”, read statement from the Presidency.

The Presidency said Ramaphosa, who visited the province last week following the devastation and promised aid, welcomed the material and social support that had been offered to flood victims by various sectors of society.

“The president has expressed the profound appreciation of the government and people of South Africa for the messages of support received from governments around the world in relation to the recent floods,” read the statement.

On Monday KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu declared Thursday, 2 May, a provincial day of mourning.

Mchunu said the damage caused by the Easter weekend floods was estimated at R1.1 billion.

Seventy people have been confirmed dead and hundreds more have been left displaced.