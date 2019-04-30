JMPD urges motorists to avoid Soweto highway due to protest action

Several streets have been blocked with rocks and burning tyres, including the Soweto Highway and Odendaal Street near Mzimhlophe hostel.

JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers are monitoring a protest in Soweto where roads have been barricaded.

It’s not clear why.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said: “There are protests in Soweto Highway near Mzimhlephe hostel. The protestors are singing and chanting, so motorists are advised to avoid that intersection for now.

“There are tyres being burnt on the road, motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.”