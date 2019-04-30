Ipid to appoint team to review high-profile cases referred to NPA
Former Ipid head Robert McBride raised concerns of prosecutorial bias when he recently testified at the state capture commission of inquiry.
PRETORIA - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says a team of prosecutors will be appointed to review all high-profile and sensitive cases referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
The move follows a meeting on Friday between Ipid acting head Victor Senna and prosecutions boss Shamila Batohi, where they discussed the pace and progress of several matters.
Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the police watchdog raised two main issues with advocate Batohi.
“The meeting discussed delays in the prosecution of Ipid cases, especially high-profile cases and concerns on how some Ipid cases were handled by the NPA prior to advocate Batohi’s appointment.”
He said the parties agreed on the need to work together to ensure that "those within the ranks of the South African Police Service charged with wrongdoing are brought to book without fear or favour".
The meeting resolved that prosecutors will work closely with Ipid investigators to ensure the speedy prosecution of cases.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
