Harmony Gold miner dies after fall of ground incident

JOHANNESBURG - A Harmony Gold miner died in a fall of ground incident on Tuesday at the company’s Doornkop Gold Mine outside Johannesburg.

This is the second fatality at the mine this month after the death of a 38-year-old woman.

The gold mining company’s spokesperson Sihle Maake said the cause of the latest accident was being investigated.

“We are deeply saddened by this and we wish to send our deepest condolences to the deceased’s family, friends and colleagues. It was a fall of ground incident caused by a seismic event,” Maake said.