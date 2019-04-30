Harmony Gold miner dies after fall of ground incident
Local
This is the second fatality at the mine this month after the death of a 38-year-old woman.
JOHANNESBURG - A Harmony Gold miner died in a fall of ground incident on Tuesday at the company’s Doornkop Gold Mine outside Johannesburg.
This is the second fatality at the mine this month after the death of a 38-year-old woman.
The gold mining company’s spokesperson Sihle Maake said the cause of the latest accident was being investigated.
“We are deeply saddened by this and we wish to send our deepest condolences to the deceased’s family, friends and colleagues. It was a fall of ground incident caused by a seismic event,” Maake said.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.