Four arrested after girl (6) shot in gang crossfire

The little girl - who was on her way home from school at the time - was airlifted to a hospital following Monday’s shooting.

FILE: Picture: SAPS.
FILE: Picture: SAPS.
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a six-year-old girl in Worcester, Western Cape.

The child was sitting at the back of a truck driving in the Avian Park area when she got caught in the crossfire.

The little girl - who was on her way home from school at the time - was airlifted to a hospital following Monday’s shooting.

“Police who were attending to a complaint of a fight between rivals gangs managed to arrest four suspects. A police sergeant was injured on the leg when community members pelted the officers with stones. He was admitted to a hospital for medical treatment,” police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said.

This incident comes about two days after a seven-year-old girl was shot in the head during a gang crossfire in Manenberg.

She is in a stable condition in hospital.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

