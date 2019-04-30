-
Four arrested after girl (6) shot in gang crossfire
The little girl - who was on her way home from school at the time - was airlifted to a hospital following Monday’s shooting.
CAPE TOWN - Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a six-year-old girl in Worcester, Western Cape.
The child was sitting at the back of a truck driving in the Avian Park area when she got caught in the crossfire.
The little girl - who was on her way home from school at the time - was airlifted to a hospital following Monday’s shooting.
“Police who were attending to a complaint of a fight between rivals gangs managed to arrest four suspects. A police sergeant was injured on the leg when community members pelted the officers with stones. He was admitted to a hospital for medical treatment,” police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said.
This incident comes about two days after a seven-year-old girl was shot in the head during a gang crossfire in Manenberg.
She is in a stable condition in hospital.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Timeline
-
Another child wounded in gang shooting in Western Cape6 hours ago
-
CT boy who survived shooting to represent SA at international soccer tour15 days ago
-
CT police not ruling out possibility Kenilworth shooting gang-related22 days ago
-
WC cop gets R500 bail for destroying docket, terminating drug evidence55 days ago
Popular in Local
-
1,800 mineworkers trapped underground, says Sibanye-Stillwaterone hour ago
-
DA admits retaining Western Cape won’t be easyone hour ago
-
ANC will win majority votes, EFF will continue to grow - IRR survey5 hours ago
-
Police seek public’s help in locating 2 men in sexual assault cases3 hours ago
-
ANC councillors walk out of Mashaba's State of the City Address7 hours ago
-
ANC's Magashule says he’s laid spy claims complaint with intelligence watchdog4 hours ago
