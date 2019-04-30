FF+ seeking legal advice in bid to disqualify BLF from elections
The Electoral Court ruled on Monday that the IEC was wrong to deny the FF+ an opportunity to challenge the BLF’s registration as a political party.
JOHANNESBURG - The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) said that it will still pursue its case against Black First Land First (BLF) with the Independent Electoral Commission even after the elections.
This decision allows the FF+ to go ahead with its challenge against the BLF’s registration once it has been gazetted.
FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald said they are seeking legal advice on how to disqualify the BLF’s contestation in the elections.
“For instance, when a political party contravenes the code of conduct, although a political party participated in an election and were on the voting ballot, the IEC can make the decision to not count their votes.”
He said he would have like the merits of the case to be argued on Monday.
“The BLF is not above the law. I said we need to look at the whole picture.”
The FF+ has to wait for the gazetting of the BLF as a political party before it can object to its registration.
