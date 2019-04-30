Euthanasia advocate Davison maintains innocence

Sean Davison made a brief appearance in The Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday, where he learnt that he's now facing a third murder charge for three assisted suicides in 2013 and 2015.

CAPE TOWN - A murder case against euthanasia advocate Sean Davison is expected to be transferred to the Western Cape High Court later this month.

Davison made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday, where he learned that he's now facing a third murder charge for three assisted suicides in 2013 and 2015.

The matter has been postponed until 24 May.

Professor Sean Davison maintained he did not commit any offence.

He's accused of having administered a lethal dose of drugs to Anrich Burger in 2013, who was a quadriplegic as a result of a car accident.

The State claimed he did the same when he allegedly helped Richard Holland die in Constantia in November 2015.

A third premeditated murder charge is related to the death of Justin Varian in Fresnaye also in 2015. Varian had motor neuron disease.

The academic allegedly placed a bag over Varian’s head and administered helium with the intention of causing asphyxiation.

Davison became an advocate for assisted dying after making international headlines in 2010 when he helped his terminally ill 85-year-old mother end her life. He gave her morphine. Davison was sentenced to five months of house arrest in 2011.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)