Damage from EC floods likely to exceed R80m - municipality

The Alfred Nzo District Municipality said a preliminary report suggested the cost of the damage exceeded R80 million.

CAPE TOWN - With floodwaters having receded in parts of the Eastern Cape, authorities are tallying the cost of damage from the natural disaster.

The municipality’s spokesperson Lubabalo Majenge said that Mbizana was the worst affected area in the district.

“The preliminary report indicates that around R80 million damage has been caused in all the major rural roads in Mbizana. In Ntabankulu and other parts of the municipality assessments are still ongoing in terms of assessing the damage caused,” he said.

At least six people died.