CT cop dismissed after being found guilty of rape

Constable Enkosi Matiwane allegedly raped a woman who'd been arrested for shoplifting in a holding cell at the Grassy Park Police Station three years ago.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer accused of rape has been dismissed.

Matiwane appeared in court on Monday.

The official was fired after an internal disciplinary hearing found him guilty.