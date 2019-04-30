View all in Latest
City of Cape Town launches winter readiness programme for the homeless

The City’s Social Development and Early Childhood Development Department will be disbursing aid to 16 organisations that have all successfully applied for assistance during winter.

Homeless men keep themselves warm by burning newspapers. Picture: EWN
Homeless men keep themselves warm by burning newspapers. Picture: EWN
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s social development and early childhood development department will be disbursing aid to 16 organisations that have all successfully applied for assistance during winter.

The annual Winter Readiness Programme, for which applicants undergo a rigorous vetting process, was officially launched on Tuesday and will run from May to September.

A memorandum of agreement was signed between the City of Cape Town and the respective organisations to ensure that all parties comply with their roles and responsibilities.

“Wind is hard for those living on the street. Shelters ensure that as many people as possible have access to a warm bed, a hot meal and toiletries. On 30 April, the City’s Social Development and Early Childhood Development Department made it easier for 16 shelters and organisations to help those on the streets,” mayoral committee member for community services Zahid Badroodien said.

In addition, the city’s Safe Space, an overnight facility under the Culemborg Bridge, is currently offering an alternative to sleeping on the streets to 211 clients. The city said it had secured extra blankets and waterproof sleeping bags.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

