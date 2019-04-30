View all in Latest
Cele 'sets record straight' on police resourcing in Western Cape

The province’s community safety MEC wants to take the minster to task over inadequate police resources in the province.

FILE: Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the Western Cape government must not mischaracterise police resourcing.

The province’s Community Safety MEC wants to take the minister to task over inadequate police resources in the province. Alan Winde has declared a formal dispute, arguing that the allocation of resources was skewed.

Cele insisted there was not a general shortage of police officers in the Cape.

“The findings did not say there was a shortage of officers. It said there was a shortage of police in black areas.”

Winde completely disagreed.

“We’re 4,500 policemen and policewomen too few. We want more. We know it doesn’t happen quickly, but we’re prepared to be the partner that makes this province safer.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

