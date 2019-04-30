Cape Town woman found guilty of murdering aunt, cousin

The Western Cape High Court convicted Levona Jacobs on all ten counts she was facing in connection with the killing of her aunt and cousin.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town woman who stood trial for the murders of two of her relatives has been found guilty in the Western Cape High Court.

The court convicted Levona Jacobs on all ten counts she was facing in connection with the killing of her aunt and cousin.

The 38-year-old woman smothered the two victims to death and buried their bodies in their own backyard in Delft in 2015.

The court found Jacobs murdered her 47-year-old aunt and 26-year-old cousin in December 2015 in order to gain ownership of her uncle’s home.

He died in March 2015.

After handing down judgment earlier on Friday, Judge Mushtak Parker postponed the matter to late May for the probation officer’s report to be handed in.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State would ask the court to sentence Jacobs to life imprisonment.