Cape Town woman found guilty of murdering aunt, cousin

-
Tracked: Caster Semenya's wins, & the IAAF's attempts to stop herSport
-
ANC will win majority votes, EFF will continue to grow - IRR surveyPolitics
-
Cape Town woman found guilty of murdering aunt, cousinLocal
-
Cambridge University investigates its links to slaveryWorld
-
Zulu suspends 9 officials from Small Business Dept over corruption, fraudLocal
-
Another child wounded in gang shooting in Western CapeLocal
-
ANC will win majority votes, EFF will continue to grow - IRR surveyPolitics
-
Cape Town woman found guilty of murdering aunt, cousinLocal
-
Zulu suspends 9 officials from Small Business Dept over corruption, fraudLocal
-
Another child wounded in gang shooting in Western CapeLocal
-
Damage from EC floods likely to exceed R80m - municipalityLocal
-
Activists unhappy with delays in case against teacher accused of sex abuseLocal
Popular Topics
-
What a coalition govt means for the South African voterPolitics
-
BLSA urges Ramaphosa to deal with rising populism in ANCPolitics
-
ANC: Party can deal with spying claims internallyPolitics
-
The Khomani San: A community forgotten by governmentLocal
-
FF+ seeking legal advice in bid to disqualify BLF from electionsPolitics
-
25 years on: The forgotten Khomani San BushmenLocal
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For YouLocal
-
BLF welcomes court ruling allowing it to contest electionsPolitics
-
It’s still not too late to change our candidate lists – ANCPolitics
-
What a coalition govt means for the South African voterPolitics
-
ANC: Up to Ramaphosa to decide on Cabinet sizePolitics
-
ANC councillors walk out of Mashaba's State of the City AddressPolitics
-
BLSA urges Ramaphosa to deal with rising populism in ANCPolitics
-
ANC: Party can deal with spying claims internallyPolitics
-
FF+ seeking legal advice in bid to disqualify BLF from electionsPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: Global inequality 25% higher than it would be in climate-stable worldOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: On Freedom Day, whose democracy is it anyway?Opinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Freedom Day in SA – a reminder of unfinished businessOpinion
-
STUDY: Privilege and entitlement and cognitive functioning in white S AfricansOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The triple challenge of Freedom Day this yearOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The political chess game: To pardon a king or not?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
South African Airways says reaches debt roll over dealBusiness
-
Rand weakens on China manufacturing slipBusiness
-
Economists warn of ripple effect related to fuel price hikeBusiness
-
Samsung Electronics counts on better 2nd half after first-quarter profit dropsBusiness
-
How the cost to fill up a car has changed over a yearBusiness
-
Your vote could impact fuel prices, says economistBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Keen sense of smell linked to longer lifeLifestyle
-
‘A dream come true’: Sports Illustrated features first model in burkini & hijabLifestyle
-
US film director John Singleton dead at age 51Lifestyle
-
Pope urges hairdressers to cut gossip, practice profession in 'Christian style'Lifestyle
-
Maisie Williams feared fans would hate 'Game of Thrones' twistLifestyle
-
Charlize Theron says she 'owes her mom a lot' for acting careerLifestyle
-
'Star Wars' Darth Vader costume could go for $2m at auctionLifestyle
-
'Tolkien' looks at early years of 'Lord of the Rings' writerLifestyle
-
Chris Hemsworth compares Hollywood Walk of Fame tribute to childhood memoryLifestyle
-
Two arrested in UK over online image of Sala's bodySport
-
Bulls and Bok centre Kriel to undergo ankle surgerySport
-
Ferrari have to start delivering, says HamiltonSport
-
Stones says Man City experience key in Premier League raceSport
-
Medal citizen: Caster Semenya’s sporting successSport
-
Australia's Warner sees run-packed World CupSport
Popular Topics
-
Low turnout for Tshwane shutdown marchLocal
-
Volatility keeps Dirco quiet on Shiraaz Mohamed survival videoLocal
-
Luthuli clan: Many are getting their land back, why not us?Local
-
'They forgot about us': Sharpeville almost 60 years laterLocal
-
Abducted SA journalist pleads for help in survival videoWorld
-
Mashatile: 'A vote for the ANC is a vote for growth'Local
-
DA Northern Cape: We want to revitalise and restore what ANC brokeLocal
-
ANC, DA & EFF hit the campaign trail on Freedom DayLocal
-
La Grange: 'It's strange how I've moved politically over the last 24 years'Local
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiendsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
- Tue
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 7°C
Cape Town woman found guilty of murdering aunt, cousin
The Western Cape High Court convicted Levona Jacobs on all ten counts she was facing in connection with the killing of her aunt and cousin.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town woman who stood trial for the murders of two of her relatives has been found guilty in the Western Cape High Court.
The court convicted Levona Jacobs on all ten counts she was facing in connection with the killing of her aunt and cousin.
The 38-year-old woman smothered the two victims to death and buried their bodies in their own backyard in Delft in 2015.
The court found Jacobs murdered her 47-year-old aunt and 26-year-old cousin in December 2015 in order to gain ownership of her uncle’s home.
He died in March 2015.
After handing down judgment earlier on Friday, Judge Mushtak Parker postponed the matter to late May for the probation officer’s report to be handed in.
Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State would ask the court to sentence Jacobs to life imprisonment.
Popular in Local
-
ANC councillors walk out of Mashaba's State of the City Address2 hours ago
-
ANC: Up to Ramaphosa to decide on Cabinet size2 hours ago
-
Zulu suspends 9 officials from Small Business Dept over corruption, fraudone hour ago
-
CARTOON: Mandela Rolls Out The Carpet For You8 hours ago
-
ANC: Party can deal with spying claims internally5 hours ago
-
What a coalition govt means for the South African voter2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.