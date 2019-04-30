BLSA urges Ramaphosa to deal with rising populism in ANC
JOHANNESBURG - Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) said the country has one more chance to make sure it is not another failed African country after next week’s polls.
The world, including investors and credit rating agencies, will be closely watching the election and the immediate aftermath.
BLSA has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently deal with what it calls rising populism in the African National Congress (ANC) or risk harming the country's economy.
The organisation’s COO Busisiwe Mavuso said that South Africa need strong leaders to take it forward.
“We know that there are factions within the ANC. We know that there are people pulling in different directions. We know the fightback is strong. We’re going to need a leader who is decisive and will put people in power who are beyond reproach in terms of ethics. In the past, the ANC has been anti-intellectual.”
