Another child wounded in gang shooting in Western Cape
Local
It's believed the six-year-old girl was sitting at the back of a bakkie driving in the Avian Park area when she got caught in the crossfire.
CAPE TOWN - Yet another child has been wounded in a suspected gang shooting, this time in Worcester.
It's believed the six-year-old girl was sitting at the back of a bakkie driving in the Avian Park area when she was caught in the crossfire.
An investigation is underway following the shooting that took place on Monday.
Over the weekend, a seven-year-old girl survived being shot in the head in Manenberg. She is in a stable condition in hospital.
