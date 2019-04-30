Another child wounded in gang shooting in Western Cape

It's believed the six-year-old girl was sitting at the back of a bakkie driving in the Avian Park area when she got caught in the crossfire.

CAPE TOWN - Yet another child has been wounded in a suspected gang shooting, this time in Worcester.

An investigation is underway following the shooting that took place on Monday.

Over the weekend, a seven-year-old girl survived being shot in the head in Manenberg. She is in a stable condition in hospital.