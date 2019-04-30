ANC will win majority votes, EFF will continue to grow - IRR survey

The Institute of Race Relations poll was conducted earlier in April with a sample of over 2,000 registered voters.

JOHANNESBURG - The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has released its latest election poll predicting that the African National Congress (ANC) will win with the majority of votes, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will continue to grow, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) will remain stable.

This is in contrast to another survey done by global market research firm Ipsos, which found that both the DA and the ANC may be in trouble as South Africans go to the polls next week on 8 May. For this survey, almost 4,000 people were interviewed between March and April.

The IRR predicted the ANC would win 49% of the votes, the DA would bag 21% and the EFF 14%.

In Gauteng, where a low voter turnout is expected, the survey showed the DA would grow significantly while the ANC would lose its majority.

“In the Western Cape, the DA currently stands on 44.6% on the provincial ballot, down 5.5 percentage points from

February (50.1%). On a 71.9% turnout scenario, support for the party increases to 50%. On a 69.1% turnout scenario, it increases to 51%,” said Gareth van Onselen, the IRR's head of politics and governance.

According to the Ipsos survey, the ANC’s support had dropped to almost 57%, a 8% difference from the IRR’s predictions.

The Ipsos survey also found that the DA’s support had decreased to 15%.

