ANC will win majority votes, EFF will continue to grow - IRR survey
The Institute of Race Relations poll was conducted earlier in April with a sample of over 2,000 registered voters.
JOHANNESBURG - The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has released its latest election poll predicting that the African National Congress (ANC) will win with the majority of votes, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will continue to grow, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) will remain stable.
The poll was conducted earlier in April with a sample of over 2,000 registered voters.
This is in contrast to another survey done by global market research firm Ipsos, which found that both the DA and the ANC may be in trouble as South Africans go to the polls next week on 8 May. For this survey, almost 4,000 people were interviewed between March and April.
The IRR predicted the ANC would win 49% of the votes, the DA would bag 21% and the EFF 14%.
In Gauteng, where a low voter turnout is expected, the survey showed the DA would grow significantly while the ANC would lose its majority.
“In the Western Cape, the DA currently stands on 44.6% on the provincial ballot, down 5.5 percentage points from
February (50.1%). On a 71.9% turnout scenario, support for the party increases to 50%. On a 69.1% turnout scenario, it increases to 51%,” said Gareth van Onselen, the IRR's head of politics and governance.
According to the Ipsos survey, the ANC’s support had dropped to almost 57%, a 8% difference from the IRR’s predictions.
The Ipsos survey also found that the DA’s support had decreased to 15%.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
ANC councillors walk out of Mashaba's State of the City Address
-
ANC: Up to Ramaphosa to decide on Cabinet size
-
ANC: Party can deal with spying claims internally
-
What a coalition govt means for the South African voter
-
BLSA urges Ramaphosa to deal with rising populism in ANC
-
Magashule 'irresponsible' for raising phone tap claims publicly - ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.