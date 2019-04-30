ANC: Up to Ramaphosa to decide on Cabinet size

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation last February he would look into downsizing the executive, possibly to just 25 members.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) said that it was entirely the prerogative of the president to decide on the size of his Cabinet.

Ramaphosa has already merged the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services with the Communications Department.

He is expected to do more of the same when the Department of Public Service and Administration completes its report into the issue.

Ramaphosa had tasked Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo to begin the process of looking into how to reconfigure his cabinet.

Dlodlo's spokesperson Mava Scott said that the process has not yet been finalised.

But ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete said it was ultimately up to the president to decide.

“It’s a matter that’s exercised by the president in terms of Section 84 of the Constitution of the Republic, which gives him the prerogative to appoint and dismiss ministers. So, the issue of the Cabinet is solely a Presidency matter.”

South Africans will have to wait until after the elections to see the president will trim a bloated Cabinet.