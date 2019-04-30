ANC: Up to Ramaphosa to decide on Cabinet size

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
Go

ANC: Up to Ramaphosa to decide on Cabinet size

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation last February he would look into downsizing the executive, possibly to just 25 members.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the crowd at the official Freedom Day celebrations on 27 April 2019 in Makhanda. Picture: @presidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the crowd at the official Freedom Day celebrations on 27 April 2019 in Makhanda. Picture: @presidencyZA/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) said that it was entirely the prerogative of the president to decide on the size of his Cabinet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation last February he would look into downsizing the executive, possibly to just 25 members.

Ramaphosa has already merged the Department of Telecommunications and Postal Services with the Communications Department.

He is expected to do more of the same when the Department of Public Service and Administration completes its report into the issue.

Ramaphosa had tasked Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo to begin the process of looking into how to reconfigure his cabinet.

Dlodlo's spokesperson Mava Scott said that the process has not yet been finalised.

But ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete said it was ultimately up to the president to decide.

“It’s a matter that’s exercised by the president in terms of Section 84 of the Constitution of the Republic, which gives him the prerogative to appoint and dismiss ministers. So, the issue of the Cabinet is solely a Presidency matter.”

South Africans will have to wait until after the elections to see the president will trim a bloated Cabinet.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA