ANC's Magashule says he’s laid spy claims complaint with intelligence watchdog

State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba on Monday called on ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to officially report his claims that his phone was being bugged to her office and the police.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says he reported allegations that his phone was being tapped to the Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) Setlhomamaru Dintwe.

Magashule was campaigning in Cape Town on Tuesday in a last-ditch effort to consolidate the ANC’s support in the only province not under the ANC’s control.

#Elections2019 ANC SG Ace Magashule doing another round of campaigning in Khayelitsha. He was in Philippi two weeks ago. BN pic.twitter.com/IpVyu7CWLQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 30, 2019

At the weekend, Magashule claimed that his phone and that of his deputy Jessie Duarte were tapped.

He further claimed that some in the ANC had complained that state organs were being used to target certain individuals.

Magashule said during his campaign in Khayelitsha that the matter had been reported, but not to State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, who said she was not aware of the matter.

"I've laid the complainant with the IGI and I think let's leave it there," he said.

Magashule declined to say exactly when the matter was reported to the IGI.