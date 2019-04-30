ANC: Party can deal with spying claims internally
At the weekend, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule claimed that his phone and that of his deputy Jessie Duarte were tapped.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has called on its secretary-general Ace Magashule and other ANC leaders to focus on campaigning for elections and to stop publicly claiming that state resources are being used to target him when he hasn’t officially laid complaints.
Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs deputy minister Obed Bapela also made a similar claim.
Magashule told his supporters during campaigning at the weekend that “we are ready for that battle”.
The ANC’s Dakota Legoete told 702 the party’s message to leaders such as Magashule was clear.
"Let's focus on renewing the mandate of the ANC come 8 May."
He says claims that ANC leaders were being spied on can be dealt with internally.
"The Minister of Police, the Minister of State Security, the president all of them are members of the ANC where an opportunity to interact with them face to face [exists]."
He has suggested that Magashule‘s public claims were irresponsible, given that they were not officially communicated to the party at the time.
