ANC councillors walk out of Mashaba's State of the City Address

Mashaba was delivering his third address as mayor under a multi-party government at the Johannesburg council chambers on Tuesday morning.

The Johannesburg council chambers ahead of Mayor Herman Mashaba's State of the City Address on 30 April 2019. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
The Johannesburg council chambers ahead of Mayor Herman Mashaba's State of the City Address on 30 April 2019. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) councillors staged a walkout during Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba's State of the City Address.

Mashaba was delivering his third address as mayor under a multi-party government at the Johannesburg council chambers on Tuesday morning.

He highlighted the successes and obstacles faced by the city since taking office.

ANC councillors left the chambers after Mashaba blamed the party for an illegal immigration crisis in the city.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I did not realise that the truth can be so hurtful. And the truth, ladies and gentlemen, is going to be told."

Two other councilors from opposition parties were escorted out of the chambers after disrupting Mashaba's address.

