ANC councillors walk out of Mashaba's State of the City Address

Mashaba was delivering his third address as mayor under a multi-party government at the Johannesburg council chambers on Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) councillors staged a walkout during Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba's State of the City Address.

He highlighted the successes and obstacles faced by the city since taking office.

ANC councillors left the chambers after Mashaba blamed the party for an illegal immigration crisis in the city.

#JoburgSOCA2019 Mayor Herman Mashaba takes to the podium to deliver his 3rd state of the city address. TK pic.twitter.com/E14DApPZKX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 30, 2019

"Ladies and gentlemen, I did not realise that the truth can be so hurtful. And the truth, ladies and gentlemen, is going to be told."

Two other councilors from opposition parties were escorted out of the chambers after disrupting Mashaba's address.