Activists unhappy with delays in case against teacher accused of sex abuse

A former George teacher accused of sexually grooming a child could enter into a plea agreement with the State.

The man appeared in the Thembalethu Regional Court on Monday, where the matter was postponed until 25 June.

He was arrested in 2017 for allegedly grooming a 16-year-old girl.

The accused is out on bail.

Activist group Women and Men against Child Abuse's Joanne Barrett said that they're not happy with the ongoing delays in the case.

“The correctional supervision was finally handed over after numerous delays, due to the report not being given and the appointments not being kept by Correctional Services. In fact, the accused only saw them last Saturday.”