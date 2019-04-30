‘A dream come true’: Sports Illustrated features first model in burkini & hijab
Halima Aden, 21, grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp and moved to the US at the age of seven.
CAPE TOWN – Somali-American model Halima Aden has made history after being the first ever Muslim model to wear a hijab and burkini in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
The model grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp and moved to the US at the age of seven.
April 29, 2019
In a video shared on social media by Sports Illustrated, the 21-year-old described the experience as a dream come true. Aden said she never felt represented while growing up in the US.
“I could never flip through a magazine and see a girl wearing a hijab.”
“I never really felt represented because I never could flip through a magazine and see a girl who was wearing a hijab.” #ShatteringPerceptions pic.twitter.com/EtNfpszcmy— Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) April 29, 2019
This is not the first time that Aden has made it into the record books. In 2016, she became the first beauty contestant in the US to wear a hijab and burkini. Aden was also named as the first Muslim Somali senator at college.
“After that I remember thinking, what’s next? That’s when I came across the Miss Minnesota USA pageant. I can’t even tell you what that moment meant for me.”
Aden reflected on her childhood and was excited to return to Kenya, where the Sports Illustrated shoot took place.
“I keep thinking back to six-year-old me, who in the same country was in a refugee camp.”
Sports Illustrated is an American sports magazine that’s been around since 1954. The magazine has featured other stars like Beyoncé in the past, while Tyra Banks became the publication's first African American swimsuit model.
More in Lifestyle
-
US film director John Singleton dead at age 51
-
Pope urges hairdressers to cut gossip, practice profession in 'Christian style'
-
Maisie Williams feared fans would hate 'Game of Thrones' twist
-
Charlize Theron says she 'owes her mom a lot' for acting career
-
'Star Wars' Darth Vader costume could go for $2m at auction
-
'Tolkien' looks at early years of 'Lord of the Rings' writer
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.