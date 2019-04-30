‘A dream come true’: Sports Illustrated features first model in burkini & hijab

Halima Aden, 21, grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp and moved to the US at the age of seven.

CAPE TOWN – Somali-American model Halima Aden has made history after being the first ever Muslim model to wear a hijab and burkini in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The model grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp and moved to the US at the age of seven.

In a video shared on social media by Sports Illustrated, the 21-year-old described the experience as a dream come true. Aden said she never felt represented while growing up in the US.

“I could never flip through a magazine and see a girl wearing a hijab.”

“I never really felt represented because I never could flip through a magazine and see a girl who was wearing a hijab.” #ShatteringPerceptions pic.twitter.com/EtNfpszcmy — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) April 29, 2019

This is not the first time that Aden has made it into the record books. In 2016, she became the first beauty contestant in the US to wear a hijab and burkini. Aden was also named as the first Muslim Somali senator at college.

“After that I remember thinking, what’s next? That’s when I came across the Miss Minnesota USA pageant. I can’t even tell you what that moment meant for me.”

Aden reflected on her childhood and was excited to return to Kenya, where the Sports Illustrated shoot took place.

“I keep thinking back to six-year-old me, who in the same country was in a refugee camp.”

Sports Illustrated is an American sports magazine that’s been around since 1954. The magazine has featured other stars like Beyoncé in the past, while Tyra Banks became the publication's first African American swimsuit model.