3 fishermen survive icy waters after boat capsizes near Cape Point

Their fishing vessel ran into trouble near Cape Point on Sunday night, when a piece of rope became entangled in its propellers.

CAPE TOWN - Three local fishermen are recovering well after enduring a night in icy waters. Clinging for their lives onto their capsized boat, the trio was eventually rescued after hours.

They then fell into the ocean when the boat overturned and hung onto the hull through the night.

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Ian Klopper said: “You know with the waves coming over them as well, they were on a reef. The vessel is very badly damaged. The engines are destroyed. The fact that they managed to hold on all night amazes me. It must have been freezing cold. There was no light. They were unable to see land.”

