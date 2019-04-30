View all in Latest
1 injured as protesters clash with police in eThekwini municipal workers’ strike

eThekwini employees are demanding a response to their claims that promotions are only being given to former liberation fighters.

eThekwini municipal workers protesting over claims of unfair promotions that favoured struggle veterans in the Durban center. Pictures: Abigail Javier/EWN
eThekwini municipal workers protesting over claims of unfair promotions that favoured struggle veterans in the Durban center. Pictures: Abigail Javier/EWN
44 minutes ago

DURBAN - At least one person has been injured after police fired rubber bullets at protesters in Durban.

Municipal workers and police had been locked in running battle s in the CBD for most of Tuesday afternoon.

eThekwini employees are demanding a response to their claims that promotions are only being given to former liberation fighters.

By late afternoon, the rubbish that had been dumped on the roads earlier was burning and municipal workers had sped away in the trucks that had blocked roads.

City manager Sipho Nzuza was visibly shaken after workers refused to hear what he had to say.

However, he said he was confident tensions had been diffused ahead of the upcoming Indaba Tourism Exhibition set to be held in Durban from 2 May and that the event would not be affected.

“We know that there will be challenges within the city, but we’ve put all measures to mitigate against that. I don’t fear that we might have any shortage of resources.”

GALLERY: Municipal workers protest in Durban

Just moments after his comments, workers clashed with the police.

One bystander was struck on the leg by a rubber bullet as police tried dispersing the workers.

