1,800 mineworkers trapped underground, says Sibanye-Stillwater
Earlier on Tuesday, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union said it had received reports that as many as 4,000 miners were stuck underground.
JOHANNESBURG – Sibanye-Stillwater has confirmed that 1,800 miners are trapped underground at its Thembelani shaft after the rails used to transport workers fell.
The mine says it is trying to remove any obstructions to ensure there are no injuries to its workers at the Rustenburg mine.
“We were transporting some rails underground in a conveyance down the shaft. Some of the rails fell down the shaft. So, we’re busy, first of all, removing all obstructions and also doing a full shaft inspection because you need to make sure that there’s been no damage,” said Sibanye-Stillwater's James Wellsted.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) said it had received reports that as many as 4,000 miners were stuck underground.
"Even though details are still sketchy, initial reports confirm that the incident was caused by a cage transporting equipment underground malfunctioned (sic), resulting in the exit being obstructed," the union said in a statement.
Amcu said it was concerned that Sibanye-Stillwater had failed to inform it about the incident in time.
"We will monitor the situation and respond accordingly," it said.
