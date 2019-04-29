Your vote could impact fuel prices, says economist

From Wednesday, a litre of petrol will cost 54 cents more, 1 cents for diesel and 3 cents for illuminating paraffin.

JOHANNESBURG - Economists say the upcoming elections can be used to restore confidence in the South African economy, this despite motorists preparing to fork out more for fuel.

The hikes have been attributed to a weaker rand and dollar exchange rate and higher oil prices.

Economist Dawie Roodt said that with slow economic growth, investor confidence in the country won’t improve.

He said South Africans can make changes to the fuel prices with their votes.

“All we need to do is establish more confidence in the South African economy. That is a political question. If we really want to get the petrol price lower, we have to make sure that whoever we vote for is somebody that can somehow re-establish confidence in the South African economy.”