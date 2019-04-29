WC ANC says won’t enter into coalition with 'racists'

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
Go

WC ANC says won’t enter into coalition with 'racists'

The Democratic Alliance (DA) came in for flak for its election ads urging voters not to back a coalition between the ANC and the EFF.

FILE: ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula (left) and newly appointed Western Cape elections head, Ebrahim Rasool (right). Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula (left) and newly appointed Western Cape elections head, Ebrahim Rasool (right). Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said it won't enter into coalitions with “racists”.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) came in for flak for its election ads urging voters not to back a coalition between the ANC and the EFF.

Eyewitness News asked the ANC's provincial elections head Ebrahim Rasool whether the party is considering a coalition with the red berets.

Rasool alluded to the DA’s own political relationship with the EFF in some municipalities.

“The ANC will never be hypocritical. We will never advise something to someone when we’re doing it in Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Tshwane. We will only enter into principled coalitions if that scenario presents itself.”

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA