WC ANC says won’t enter into coalition with 'racists'
The Democratic Alliance (DA) came in for flak for its election ads urging voters not to back a coalition between the ANC and the EFF.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape said it won't enter into coalitions with “racists”.
Eyewitness News asked the ANC's provincial elections head Ebrahim Rasool whether the party is considering a coalition with the red berets.
Rasool alluded to the DA’s own political relationship with the EFF in some municipalities.
“The ANC will never be hypocritical. We will never advise something to someone when we’re doing it in Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Tshwane. We will only enter into principled coalitions if that scenario presents itself.”
