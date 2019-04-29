WATCH LIVE: Nelson Mandela Foundation makes case for banning old SA flag

The Equality Court is hearing arguments on Monday morning on why the Nelson Mandela Foundation wants the old apartheid-era flag banned and decalred hate speech.

JOHANNESBURG - The Equality Court is hearing arguments on Monday morning on why the Nelson Mandela Foundation wants the old apartheid-era flag banned and decalred hate speech.

The foundation also wants people to stop displaying the orange, white and blue flag in public spaces.

Lobby group AfriForum is opposing the application.

WATCH: Nelson Mandela Foundation makes case for banning old SA flag