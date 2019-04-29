View all in Latest
Tshwane shutdown protesters head to Union Buildings

The protesters are angry over the City of Tshwane’s billing system and poor services.

Protesters under the banner of Tshwane shut down headed to the Union Buildings on 29 April 2019. Residents are angry over the City of Tshwane’s billing system and poor services. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Despite a poor turn out, protesters under the banner of "Tshwane shutdown" were heading to the Union Buildings in two buses.

The protesters are angry over the City of Tshwane’s billing system and poor services.

Demonstrators headed to the Union Buildings in two buses and private cars. The mood was jovial inside the bus as they sang and chanted struggle songs.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) said the organisers had not been granted permission to march.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said despite permission not being granted, it was the police's duty to police the group.

It remained unclear who would accept the memorandum at the Union Buildings.

