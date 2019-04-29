Tshwane shutdown protesters head to Union Buildings
The protesters are angry over the City of Tshwane’s billing system and poor services.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite a poor turn out, protesters under the banner of "Tshwane shutdown" were heading to the Union Buildings in two buses.
#TshwaneShutdown what was a handful of residents has now grown into a group at the #unionbuildings. Demonstrators say they're here to hand over their memorandum to the president. KYM pic.twitter.com/xLzh6qZBS4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 29, 2019
Demonstrators headed to the Union Buildings in two buses and private cars. The mood was jovial inside the bus as they sang and chanted struggle songs.
The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) said the organisers had not been granted permission to march.
TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said despite permission not being granted, it was the police's duty to police the group.
It remained unclear who would accept the memorandum at the Union Buildings.
