Third murder charge against euthanasia advocate Sean Davison

Davison appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday where the State revealed it was adding another count of premeditated murder to the charge sheet.

CAPE TOWN - Euthanasia advocate Sean Davison now faces a third murder charge.

Nine years ago, he made headlines after he helped euthanise his terminally ill mother in New Zealand, for which he received five months house arrest.

Davison made a brief court appearance where he learned that he is now facing a third murder charge.

This is in connection with the death of Richard Holland in Constantia in November 2015.

The right to die advocate is accused of having administered a lethal dose of drugs to Holland.

Davison was initially arrested last September in connection with the death of Anrich Burger in 2013.

Another charge relates to the death of Justin Varian in Fresnaye in 2015.

Davison allegedly placed a bag over the man’s head and administered helium with the intention of causing asphyxiation.