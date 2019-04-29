View all in Latest
Tau nominated for Player of the Year award in Belgium

Percy Tau has scored 10 goals and made 12 assists in 33 games in his first season in Europe and this is his second successive Player of the Year nomination.

Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of striker Percy Tau from Mamelodi Sundowns on undisclosed terms. Picture: @OfficialBHAFC/Twitter
Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the signing of striker Percy Tau from Mamelodi Sundowns on undisclosed terms. Picture: @OfficialBHAFC/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau has been nominated for the Player of the Year award in Belgium's second division.

Tau who is on loan from English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion to second division Belgium side Union St. Gilloise has been in fine form for the club since his arrival at the start of the season.

Tau has scored 10 goals and made 12 assists in 33 games in his first season in Europe and this is his second successive Player of the Year nomination after he won the Absa Premiership Player of the Year award for the 2017/18 season.

