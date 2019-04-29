Sundowns escape points deduction, fined for illegally fielding Arendse

Mamelodi Sundowns escaped a points deduction for fielding an ineligible player in a league match against Bidvest Wits.

Reigning Absa Premiership Champions Mamelodi Sundowns escaped points deduction for fielding defender Wayne Arendse in a league match against Bidvest Wits when he ineligible to play.

Both Sundowns and Arendse were found guilty in March after a long wait from the Independent PSL Disciplinary committee.

Sundowns and Arendse have been ordered to pay R250 000 (half suspended for 12 months), while Arendse is fined R250 000 (all suspended for 12 months).

Importantly for the Brazilians, no points will be deducted in an already tight race to the league title with Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns and Arendse will pay the full costs of the sitting.