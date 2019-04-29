-
La Grange: Meeting Nelson Mandela set off a metamorphosis in my lifeLocal
Sri Lanka bans face covering after attacks
President Maithripala Sirisena said he was using emergency powers to ban any form of face covering in public and the restriction will take effect from Monday.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday announced a ban on face-covering, a week after Islamist militants carried out coordinated suicide bombings that killed 253 people.
Sirisena said he was using emergency powers to ban any form of face covering in public. The restriction will take effect from Monday, his office said in a statement.
"The ban is to ensure national security... No one should obscure their faces to make identification difficult," the statement said.
It came days after local Islamic clerics urged Muslim women not to cover their faces amid fears of a backlash after the bombings carried out by jihadists affiliated to the Islamic State group.
Muslims in the majority Buddhist nation account for about 10% of its 21 million population.
Most Sri Lankan Muslims practise a liberal form of the religion and only a small number of women wear the niqab.
Timeline
-
Sri Lanka resorts face uncertain future after suicide blastsone day ago
-
15 dead as tips lead Sri Lanka forces to Islamist hideoutone day ago
-
Sri Lanka says radical leader killed in suicide hotel attack3 days ago
-
Sri Lanka police hunt 140 after Easter bombings as shooting erupts in east3 days ago
